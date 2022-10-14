Home Business

PM GatiShakti plan can save Rs 10 lakh crore annually: Goyal

Addressing the National Workshop on PM GatiShakti held to mark the first anniversary of the roll out of the National Master Plan,Goyal said,

Published: 14th October 2022

Union Minister Piyush Goyal signs the trade pact with Australia

Union Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has the potential to save over Rs 10 lakh crore annually by improving logistics efficiency, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

Addressing the National Workshop on PM GatiShakti held to mark the first anniversary of the rollout of the National Master Plan, Goyal said, “PM GatiShakti is increasingly being used in the social sector for better infrastructure development, thereby, taking fruits of technology to every citizen of the country and improving ease of life for the common man.” 

The minister said that the PM GatiShakti would help bring in balanced and inclusive, equitable development in the country by helping remote areas, especially those in the North East undertake integrated infrastructure planning and close development gaps.

He referred to the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) scheme launched on Wednesday and said that by dovetailing PM GatiShakti into the scheme would help utilise resources much more efficiently.

