Home Business

Discoms losses jumped 66 per cent to Rs 50,281 crore in FY21

Discoms in India reported a loss of Rs 50,281 crore in 2020-21, according to a report by state-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC).

Published: 15th October 2022 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Discoms in India reported a loss of Rs 50,281 crore in 2020-21, according to a report by state-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC). It is 66% more compared to Rs 30,203 crore in 2019-20. The aggregate losses due to power subsidy, after excluding regulatory income and revenue grant under UDAY (discoms revival scheme), increased from Rs 63,949 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 88,500 crore in 2020-21.  

Discoms’ tariff subsidy increased from Rs 1,20,828 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 1,32,416 crore in 2020-21. As a percentage of total revenue, tariff subsidy billed by the discoms increased from to 18.53% in 2020-21 from 16.52% in 2019-20. As per the report, all states barring 13 released the entire subsidy amount billed to their respective discoms.

Those which have not made the full payments include Delhi (which paid 92.5% of the subsidy amount), Karnataka (92.07%), Bihar (91.24%), Punjab (87.36%), Maharashtra (86.30%), Rajasthan (77.17%), Tripura (73.79%), Jharkhand (73.74%), Madhya Pradesh (70.75%) and Andhra Pradesh (36.84%), among others. The report on performance of power utilities in 2020-21 was unveiled by power minister R K Singh at state power ministers’ conference in Udaipur.

It covers 117 utilities comprising 68 discoms, 23 power generation utilities, 22 power transmission utilities and 4 power trading utilities. The Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) loss in the electricity sector increased from 20.73% in 2019-20 to 22.32% in 2020-21.

AT&C losses are energy loss and commercial loss, which includes technical loss, theft, and inefficiency in billing, commercial loss constitutes default in payment and inefficiency in collection. The report noted gross energy sold by distribution utilities was 10,24,309 MU in 2019-20 and 10,05,044 MU in 2020-21 registering a year-on-year decrease of 1.88%. 

Discoms’ tariff subsidy 

  • Aggregate losses due to power subsidy rose from Rs 63,949 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 88,500 crore in 2020-21  
  • Discoms’ tariff subsidy increased from Rs 1,20,828 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 1,32,416 crore in 2020-21
  • All states barring 13 released the entire subsidy amount billed to their respective discoms
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Discoms Power Finance Corporation
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp