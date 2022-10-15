Home Business

Tech hiring slows down amid recession fears, TCS adds only 9,840 employees

The country’s largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has added only 9,840 employees in Q2 compared to 14,136 in the previous quarter.

Published: 15th October 2022 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai. (File |Reuters)

Headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai. (File |Reuters)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rising recession fears and macroeconomic headwinds have impacted hiring in the IT sector, as in the second quarter, top four IT companies have hired only 28,837 employees compared to 52,842 in the previous quarter.

The country’s largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has added only 9,840 employees in Q2 compared to 14,136 in the previous quarter. The company’s hiring was at an all-time high in the fourth quarter of last fiscal. It added 35,209 employees on a net basis.

During the company’s earnings call, Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO, TCS said that they have been significantly investing into headcount addition through last year. “Our headcount growth was close to 20% against revenue growth of about 15%, and that we have built up a fair amount of headroom.. we will be using that lever a bit more as we go into this year, and try to balance our overall headcount to our overall revenue from a longer-term perspective,” he said.

Infosys in Q2 added over 10,000 employees compared to 21,171 employees in the previous quarter. Wipro’s net addition in Q2 was lowest as it added only 605 employees when compared to 15,446 in the first quarter. The company has onboarded 14,000 freshers in the first half of this fiscal.

ALSO READ | TCS shares fall nearly two per cent; mcap declines by Rs 19,118 crore

HCLTech is the only company that added more employees compared to Q1. It added 8,359 employees as against 2,089 in the first quarter. Meanwhile, staffing firm Xpheno in its recent report said the IT services sector registered a 13% drop in volume in September compared to August 2022. 

As of September, it recorded only 70,000 active jobs, the lowest count in 17 months. It also said that the sector had its sharpest YoY drop of 36% in active jobs volume, and the previous low was 23% drop in August 2022. With the drop in count in September 2022, the IT services sector has recorded a 7-month lowering volume trend. According to Xpheno, last month closed with an Active Jobs count of 2,10,000 as against 2,60,000 clocked in August 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TCS Rajesh Gopinathan Recession
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp