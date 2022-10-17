Home Business

Electronics Mart shares rise nearly 53 per cent in stock market debut

Electronics Mart India Ltd (EMIL) was founded by Pavan Kumar Bajaj and Karan Bajaj as a proprietary concern with a consumer durables and electronics store under the name of Bajaj Electronics.

Published: 17th October 2022 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

IPO, initial public offering

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of consumer durables retail chain Electronics Mart India on October 17 made a strong market debut, climbing nearly 53 per cent against the issue price of Rs 59.

The scrip made its debut at Rs 89.40, registering a jump of 51.52 per cent on the BSE. At the NSE, it listed at Rs 90, rallying 52.54 per cent.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Electronics Mart India received 71.93 times subscriptions on the final day of the offer on October 7.

The IPO had a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 500 crore with no offer-for-sale component. The price range for the offer was Rs 56-59 a share.

"Electronics Mart India Limited has debuted at Rs 90. The company's strong listing can be attributed to strong interest from investors, reasonable valuations, and a sanguine growth outlook," said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Electronics Mart India Ltd (EMIL) was founded by Pavan Kumar Bajaj and Karan Bajaj as a proprietary concern with a consumer durables and electronics store under the name of Bajaj Electronics.

Its multi-brand outlets operate under the brand name Bajaj Electronics other than two specialised stores under the name 'Kitchen Stories', catering to kitchen specific-requirements and one specialised store format under the name 'Audio & Beyond', focusing on high-end home audio and home automation solutions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSE Electronics Mart India NSE Initial Public Offering
India Matters
A man attempts to open an umbrella during a stormy weather as sea water enters Chellanam area following heavy rainfall in Kochi. (File Photo | PTI)
EXPLAINER | Taking a closer look into the cause and effects of climate change 
Image used for representational purposes
Karnataka and the nutrition bomb
Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)
OMG! Lord Hanuman gets railway eviction notice
Representational Image. (Photo | Pexels) (File Photo)
Many tax benefits of investing in NPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp