Home Business

India to have over 65 per cent power generation capacity from non-fossil fuels by 2030: RK Singh

He also said the industry has evinced interest in 25 million tonnes of green hydrogen capacity. The green hydrogen manufacturing capacity could be 35-40 million tonnes, he noted.

Published: 17th October 2022 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

RK Singh

Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India will have more than 65 per cent of its power generation capacity from non-fossil fuels by 2030, Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh said on October 17.

Addressing a CII conference on green energy, he explained that India is aiming for 65 per cent of power generation capacity from non-fossil fuels but the country will have more than that.

India will have 90 GW of solar equipment manufacturing capacity by 2030, up from 20GW at present, he added.

He also informed that about 15-20 GW of solar equipment manufacturing capacity is under construction and India will have 40 GW of such facilities under Production-Linked Incentive Scheme-II (PLI-II).

ALSO READ | Power utilities to roll out smart meters to conserve energy

The minister also urged the industry player to shift to the manufacturing of high-efficiency solar equipment. He stated that the country has already 170 GW of renewable energy (including large hydro), while another 80 GW is under construction.

India has planned to have 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

"We will not just reach 65 per cent (from renewable energy by 2030), we will have more than that (65 per cent capacity)," the minister said.

He also said the industry has evinced interest in 25 million tonnes of green hydrogen capacity. The green hydrogen manufacturing capacity could be 35-40 million tonnes, he noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RK Singh power generation capacity non-fossil fuels CII conference green energy
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp