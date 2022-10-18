Home Business

Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 82.37 against US dollar

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.18 per cent to 112.24.

Published: 18th October 2022 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Money, indian rupee, currency

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee pared its initial gains to close 7 paise down at 82.37 (provisional) against the US dollar in a restricted trade on Tuesday.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 82.21 against the greenback.

It witnessed an intra-day high of 82.02 and a low of 82.37 against the American currency during the session.

It finally ended at 82.37 against the US dollar, down 7 paise from its previous close of 82.30.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.18 per cent to 112.24.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.27 per cent to USD 91.37 per barrel.

"Rupee continued to consolidate in a narrow range in the last few sessions despite volatility in major crosses. Reaction on the rupee remained muted even as the dollar fell marginally against its major crosses," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Risk on sentiment got a boost after Britain's new finance minister scrapped Prime Minister Liz Truss's proposed tax cuts and reined in her energy subsidies, Somaiya said.

The focus will be on the industrial production number from the US and better-than-expected data could support the dollar, Somaiya said, adding that "we expect the USDINR(Spot) to quote in the range of 82.20 and 82.80."

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 549.62 points or 0.94 per cent higher at 58,960.60 points, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 175.15 points or 1.01 per cent to 17,486.95.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 372.03 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
INR Indian rupee currency rupee rate
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Newly elected BCCI President Roger Binny.(Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp