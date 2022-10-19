Home Business

Dependency on fossil fuel unhealthy: Power Minister RK Singh

“In this pursuit for energy transition, we have the responsibility of enabling development in parts of the world that lack access to energy,” he said.

Published: 19th October 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Union Power Minister R K Singh. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after finance minister Nirmala Sitharam said India will be forced to use coal as gas prices are beyond means, power minister R K Singh on Tuesday said dependency on fossil fuels is unhealthy, not just for the environment, but also for the economy. 

The minister speaking at the fifth edition of International Solar Alliance (ISA) said India has the responsibility of enabling development in parts of the world that lack access to energy and energy security.  “The past two years have provided us with multiple reminders that the global dependence on fossil fuels is unhealthy, not just for the environment, but also for the economy,” said R K Singh.

He added that, “The good news is we already have the tools we need to counter these, and the development in technology is making sure that even more effective resources will be made available in the years to come. It is now up to us to decide how quickly we can deploy these.”

“In this pursuit for energy transition, we have the responsibility of enabling development in parts of the world that lack access to energy,” he said. Meanwhile, India and France are re-elected as President and co-President of the ISA at the fifth general assembly of the body. 

