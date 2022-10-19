Home Business

Rupee plunges 61 paise to dip below 83-mark for first time against dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened strong at 82.32 but later pared gains to settle at an all-time low of 83.01(provisional) against the American currency.

Published: 19th October 2022 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Cash, currency, rupees

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee plunged 61 paise to decline below the 83-mark for the first time against the US dollar on Wednesday amid unabated foreign capital outflows and a strong dollar in the overseas markets.

Besides, rising crude prices in the international markets and risk-averse sentiment among investors weighed on the local currency, traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened strong at 82.32 but later pared gains to settle at an all-time low of 83.01(provisional) against the American currency, down 61 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the rupee slipped 10 paise to end at 82.40 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.31 per cent to 112.48.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.82 per cent to USD 90.77 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 146.59 points or 0.25 per cent to end at 59,107.19, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 25.30 points or 0.14 per cent to 17,512.25.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 153.40 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

READ HERE | ‘Bad situation’: Soaring US dollar spreads pain worldwide

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
INR Indian Rupee Rupee rate Currency
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp