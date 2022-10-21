Home Business

IDBI Bank net profit up 46 per cent at Rs 828 crore in Q2 FY23

The total income in the September 2022-23 quarter rose to Rs 6,065.51 crore from Rs 5,129.92 crore a year ago, IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Published: 21st October 2022 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representative purposes only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IDBI Bank on Friday reported a 46 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 828 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 567.12 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income in the September 2022-23 quarter rose to Rs 6,065.51 crore from Rs 5,129.92 crore a year ago, IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The private sector lender, controlled by India's largest insurer LIC, improved its asset quality by bringing down its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) to 16.51 per cent of the gross advances as of September 30, 2022, against 21.85 per cent at the end of September 2021.

Its net NPAs too came down to 1.15 per cent from 1.71 per cent.

However, the provisioning towards bad loans and contingencies for the September quarter of FY23 was raised to Rs 770.72 crore from Rs 571.43 crore in Q2 FY22.

It was lower than Rs 959.23 crore for June 2022-23 quarter.

Shares of IDBI Bank closed 1.33 per cent lower at Rs 44.15 apiece on BSE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IDBI Bank
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp