CCI decision setback for Indian users, says Google

“Android has created more choice for everyone, and supports thousands of successful businesses in India and around the world.

Published: 22nd October 2022 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Google

Google image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) imposed a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google, the US tech giant said the watchdog’s decision is a major setback for Indian users and businesses. 

The firm said it would review the CCI decision to evaluate next steps. The CCI, India’s anti-trust watchdog, on October 20, 2022, slapped a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android Mobile device ecosystem, apart from issuing cease and desist orders. It directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.

The watchdog said Google’s business was found to be driven by the ultimate intent of increasing users on its platforms so that they interact with its revenue earning service i.e. online search, which directly affects sale of online advertising services by Google.

“Android has created more choice for everyone, and supports thousands of successful businesses in India and around the world. The CCI’s decision is a major setback for Indian users and businesses, opening serious security risks for Indians who trust Android’s security features, and raising the cost of mobile devices. We will review the decision to evaluate next steps,” said Google.

The CCI opined OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) should not be restrained from choosing from among Google’s proprietary applications to be pre-installed and should not be forced to pre-install a bouquet of applications, and deciding the placement of pre-installed apps, on their smart devices.

