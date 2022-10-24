Muhurat trading: Sensex, Nifty off to robust start

By PTI

MUMBAI: Market benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 635 points to 59,942 in the opening trade of the special Muhurat session on Monday to mark the beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2079.

The 30-share index was trading higher by 635.12 points, or 1.07 per cent, at 59,942.27 in the first few minutes of trade.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 192.20 points or 1.09 per cent to 17,768.50.

All BSE sectoral indices were in the green, led by telecom, financial services, bankex, industrials and power.

Brokers said buying activity picked up pace as investors opened their books on the first session of Samvat 2079.

Barring Hindustan Unilever, all Sensex stocks were trading in the positive zone.

L&T led the gainers' pack, spurting 2.10 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Nestle India, HDFC, HDFC Bank, NTPC and PowerGrid.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 438.89 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors sold to the tune of Rs 119.08 crore, as per exchange data.

MUMBAI: Market benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 635 points to 59,942 in the opening trade of the special Muhurat session on Monday to mark the beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2079. The 30-share index was trading higher by 635.12 points, or 1.07 per cent, at 59,942.27 in the first few minutes of trade. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 192.20 points or 1.09 per cent to 17,768.50. All BSE sectoral indices were in the green, led by telecom, financial services, bankex, industrials and power. Brokers said buying activity picked up pace as investors opened their books on the first session of Samvat 2079. Barring Hindustan Unilever, all Sensex stocks were trading in the positive zone. L&T led the gainers' pack, spurting 2.10 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Nestle India, HDFC, HDFC Bank, NTPC and PowerGrid. Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 438.89 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors sold to the tune of Rs 119.08 crore, as per exchange data.