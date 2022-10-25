Home Business

YouTube's new design elements include zoom in, out while watching videos

YouTube links in video descriptions will change to buttons, and frequent actions, such as like, share and download, are now formatted to minimize distractions.

Published: 25th October 2022 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2022 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

YouTube Logo

Youtube logo. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: YouTube has announced that it is rolling out new design elements and product features, including options to zoom in and out for videos, to enhance user experience on the platform.

The Google-owned streaming platform will allow users to zoom in and out of a video while on their iOS or Android devices.

"Starting today, we are rolling out a new look and several features that offer a more modern and immersive viewing experience while also improving how users watch videos. But don't worry, the same YouTube you know and love is still at our core," the company said in a blog post.

Using dynamic colour sampling, the ambient mode introduces a subtle effect, so the app background colour adapts to match the video.

It was inspired by the light that screens cast out in a darkened room and wanted to recreate the effect so viewers were drawn right into the content and the video takes an even greater focus on our watch page.

This feature will be available on the web and mobile in a dark theme.

YouTube links in video descriptions will change to buttons, and frequent actions, such as like, share and download, are now formatted to minimize distractions.

The subscribe button is also getting a touch-up: the new shape and high contrast make it stand out, and while it's no longer red, it's easier to find and way more accessible to everyone on both watch pages and channel pages, the company said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YouTube YouTube videos new design elements
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp