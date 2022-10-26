Infosys extends Living Labs ecosystem to start-ups in Australian

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT services company Infosys has announced that it will be extending its Living Labs ecosystem to help Australian start-ups to advance their go-to-market.

Infosys Living Labs in Melbourne and Sydney provide digital innovation as a service to participating start-ups with a presence in Australia. These start-ups are able to leverage Infosys’ multi-tiered digital ecosystem comprising the latest technologies, solution accelerators and domain experts, to co-create, test and accelerate their time to market, the company said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.61 crore dividend income from Infosys in 2022

In August this year, it announced the opening of Sydney Living Lab, a high-tech co-creation space for digital innovation. Earlier in April, it announced the launch of Melbourne Living Lab. Start-ups can tap into Infosys’ offerings including Infosys Cobalt, Infosys Metaverse Foundry, Cyber Security, AI, Data and Analytics.

ALSO READ | 'Employees can take up gig work', says Infosys

Globally, over 100 enterprises and 200 start-ups have benefitted from Infosys’ 30 Living Labs to accelerate their digital innovation. Ashok Mysore, VP of Infosys and Regional Head Delivery & Operations, Australia and New Zealand, said, “This serves as an invaluable resource for them to test, build and scale innovative ideas to accelerate their growth and development in global markets.”

BENGALURU: IT services company Infosys has announced that it will be extending its Living Labs ecosystem to help Australian start-ups to advance their go-to-market. Infosys Living Labs in Melbourne and Sydney provide digital innovation as a service to participating start-ups with a presence in Australia. These start-ups are able to leverage Infosys’ multi-tiered digital ecosystem comprising the latest technologies, solution accelerators and domain experts, to co-create, test and accelerate their time to market, the company said in a statement. ALSO READ | Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.61 crore dividend income from Infosys in 2022 In August this year, it announced the opening of Sydney Living Lab, a high-tech co-creation space for digital innovation. Earlier in April, it announced the launch of Melbourne Living Lab. Start-ups can tap into Infosys’ offerings including Infosys Cobalt, Infosys Metaverse Foundry, Cyber Security, AI, Data and Analytics. ALSO READ | 'Employees can take up gig work', says Infosys Globally, over 100 enterprises and 200 start-ups have benefitted from Infosys’ 30 Living Labs to accelerate their digital innovation. Ashok Mysore, VP of Infosys and Regional Head Delivery & Operations, Australia and New Zealand, said, “This serves as an invaluable resource for them to test, build and scale innovative ideas to accelerate their growth and development in global markets.”