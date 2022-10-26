Home Business

Infosys extends Living Labs ecosystem to start-ups in Australian

IT services company Infosys has announced that it will be extending its Living Labs ecosystem to help Australian start-ups to advance their go to market.

Published: 26th October 2022 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys (Photo | EPS)

Infosys (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT services company Infosys has announced that it will be extending its Living Labs ecosystem to help Australian start-ups to advance their go-to-market.

Infosys Living Labs in Melbourne and Sydney provide digital innovation as a service to participating start-ups with a presence in Australia.  These start-ups are able to leverage Infosys’ multi-tiered digital ecosystem comprising the latest technologies, solution accelerators and domain experts, to co-create, test and accelerate their time to market, the company said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.61 crore dividend income from Infosys in 2022

In August this year, it announced the opening of Sydney Living Lab, a high-tech co-creation space for digital innovation.  Earlier in April, it announced the launch of Melbourne Living Lab. Start-ups can tap into Infosys’ offerings including Infosys Cobalt, Infosys Metaverse Foundry, Cyber Security, AI, Data and Analytics.

ALSO READ | 'Employees can take up gig work', says Infosys

Globally, over 100 enterprises and 200 start-ups have benefitted from Infosys’ 30 Living Labs to accelerate their digital innovation. Ashok Mysore, VP of Infosys and Regional Head Delivery & Operations, Australia and New Zealand, said, “This serves as an invaluable resource for them to test, build and scale innovative ideas to accelerate their growth and development in global markets.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Infosys Infosys Living Labs Melbourne
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp