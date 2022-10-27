FinMin extends ITR filing date for companies  till November 7

Monika Yadav By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to the taxpayers and tax professionals, the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday extended the deadline for income tax return filing of companies and non-corporate assesses that are liable to tax audit till November 7, 2022.

The last date for filing of ITR for companies and other non-corporate assesses, that need to get their accounts audited under the income tax Act was October 31, 2022. Last month, the income tax department also extended the due date for filing of the audit report by seven days till October 7.

Meanwhile, the due date for the companies, which are subject to transfer pricing norms, will remain same as November 30, 2022.“CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes)... extends the due date of furnishing of Return of Income under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act for the Assessment Year 2022-23, which is October 31, 2022... to November 7, 2022,” CBDT said in its notification.

“The government’s move is logical as the audit report filing date was also extended by a week. It is a welcome move as it comes as a respite during the festival season,” said Chetan Daga, partner at AdvantEdge Consulting Group.

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to the taxpayers and tax professionals, the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday extended the deadline for income tax return filing of companies and non-corporate assesses that are liable to tax audit till November 7, 2022. The last date for filing of ITR for companies and other non-corporate assesses, that need to get their accounts audited under the income tax Act was October 31, 2022. Last month, the income tax department also extended the due date for filing of the audit report by seven days till October 7. Meanwhile, the due date for the companies, which are subject to transfer pricing norms, will remain same as November 30, 2022.“CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes)... extends the due date of furnishing of Return of Income under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act for the Assessment Year 2022-23, which is October 31, 2022... to November 7, 2022,” CBDT said in its notification. “The government’s move is logical as the audit report filing date was also extended by a week. It is a welcome move as it comes as a respite during the festival season,” said Chetan Daga, partner at AdvantEdge Consulting Group.