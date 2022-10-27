Home Business

Hero to enter Philippines in partnership with Terrafirma

While Hero’s global footprint spans 43 countries in Asia, Africa, Middle East, and South & Central America, its export numbers are much lower than that of Bajaj Auto and TVs.

Published: 27th October 2022 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Homegrown auto-major Hero MotoCorp has partnered with Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC), a part of the Columbian Group of Companies, to commence its operations in the Philippines. As part of the partnership, TMC will be the exclusive assembler and distributor of Hero MotoCorp motorcycles in the Philippines.

The company will set up an assembly facility of 29,000 sq. mtrs in its principal manufacturing facility situated in Laguna City and start its operations in the second half of fiscal year 2024.

Sanjay Bhan, head of global business, Hero MotoCorp, said “Our partnership with TMC to enter the Southeast Asian region is an integral part of this expansion strategy. The trust and technology prowess of Hero MotoCorp combined with TMC’s automotive expertise and network in the Philippines will create an impact and strengthen our footprint in this key market."

While Hero’s global footprint spans 43 countries in Asia, Africa, Middle East, and South & Central America, its export numbers are much lower than that of Bajaj Auto and TVs. In September 2022, Hero exported just 12,290 units from India. Hero MotoCorp has 8 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, including 6 in India, and one each in Colombia and Bangladesh. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hero MotoCorp Terrafirma Motors Corporation
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp