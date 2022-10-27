Home Business

JioMart on WhatsApp a big opportunity for us: Zuckerberg

In August, Meta and Jio Platforms launched an end-to-end shopping experience, where users can shop from the e-commerce platform JioMart via using WhatsApp chat.

Published: 27th October 2022

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (File Photo| AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As Meta doubles down on its monetisation drive across its family of apps, its Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that JioMart on WhatsApp in India is going to be a big opportunity for the paid messaging market.

During the company's Q3 earnings call, Zuckerberg said that paid messaging is another opportunity that we are starting to tap into.

"We launched JioMart on WhatsApp in India, and it's our first end-to-end shopping experience that shows the potential for chat-based commerce through messaging," Zuckerberg told analysts.

"So between click-to-messaging and paid messaging, I am confident that this is going to be a big opportunity," he added.

The new experience will enable the customers to browse the JioMart catalog, add products to the cart and make purchases all within WhatsApp.

Zuckerberg said that the company is putting the foundation in place now to scale the paid messaging ambition.

The JioMart-WhatsApp launch is part of a strategic partnership between Meta and Jio Platforms to accelerate India's digital transformation and provide people and businesses of all sizes opportunities to connect in new ways and fuel economic growth in the country.

"Excited to launch our partnership with JioMart in India. This is our first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp -- people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat," Zuckerberg had said in an earlier Facebook Post.

"Business messaging is an area with real momentum and chat-based experiences like this will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come," he added.

Users can start shopping on JioMart via WhatsApp by simply sending 'Hi' to the JioMart number on WhatsApp.

