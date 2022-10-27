Panel formed to suggest ways to increase health insurance reach

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The country’s insurance regulator – the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) – has formed a 15-member health consultative panel to suggest ways and means to increase health insurance penetration and look into various issues facing health insurance policyholders.

The committee, which will be chaired by IRDAI member Rakesh Joshi, also has Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman, of Narayana Health and Dr Naresh Trehan, cardio-thoracic surgeon, Chairman and Managing Director of Medanta Heart Institute, as its members. The committee will also be represented by general and health insurance companies, TPAs, etc.

The terms of reference of the committee also include making recommendations regarding appropriate product designs including a universal standard product, identifying concerns related to policyholder servicing and identifying challenges in carrying out the health insurance business smoothly.

One of the objectives of the committee is also to make recommendations to put in place systems for servicing health insurance that can plug into the e-platform – Bima Sugam.

