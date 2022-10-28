Home Business

Byju’s receives Rs 300 crore loan from Aakash

Unsecured loan provided by the subsidiary to the edtech giant at 7.5% interest rate 

Published: 28th October 2022 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | BYJUS YouTube Screengrab)

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | BYJUS YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Edtech major Byju’s has taken an unsecured loan of Rs 300 crore from its subsidiary tuition chain Aakash Educational Services that it acquired for $950 million in 2021. As per regulatory filings, the unsecured loan was granted to the edtech giant at 7.5% interest rate. It is said that the loan was approved by Aakash’s board of directors in the first week of October.

Byju’s in a statement said, “The Rs 300 crore loan from Aakash Educational Services Limited is, in effect, an advance against the marketing activities and campaigns that Byju’s has been running for Aakash.” In order to benefit from the economies of scale, the company buys media spots in bulk for all its group companies. “This is a strategy that has yielded positive results for both the group and Aakash,” the company said.

Byju’s Aakash has grown over 100% since the acquisition.  The company also clarified that it is only for principal business activities that a subsidiary and the parent company can give or receive loans. 
“In this case, the principal business activity is marketing for the core business of Byju’s Aakash on which the group has already spent and is now being reimbursed,” it added.

Recently, the company raised $250 million in a fresh funding round from its existing investors including QIA (Qatar Investment Authority). Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO of BYJU’S had said that the company is now at that sweet spot of its growth story where the unit economics and the economies of scale both are in its favour.

“Regardless of the adverse macroeconomic conditions, 2022-23 is set to be our best year in terms of revenue, growth and profitability,” he said. The edtech major also sacked 2,500 employees recently. It also announced that it is discontinuing some of its Trivandrum operations to reduce redundancy.

“We are offering the Trivandrum team an opportunity to relocate to Bengaluru,” it said. The company reported consolidated loss of Rs 4,589 crore in FY21, and its revenue from operations grew only 4% to Rs 2,280.26 crore in FY21 compared to Rs 2,189 crore in the previous year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Byju Edtech Aakash Educational Services
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp