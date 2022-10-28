Home Business

Rishi Vaidya - asset value optimisation expert

Published: 28th October 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Money management and handling finances can be daunting. In some cases, it can be the genesis of unsustainable debts leading to financial instability, or even bankruptcy. At such times, enterprises need advisors to help them navigate the labyrinth of financial restructuring and legal implications arising out of it.

Rishi Vaidya, an alumnus of HR College in Mumbai, gained his Bachelor's degree in Management Studies, after which he pursued multiple degrees such as Master's in Political PR, Commerce (Finance), and Law. However, the merit that accelerated his career was gaining hands on knowledge of Indian policy framework, which he gained working with the office of a Union Minister for two years.

Beginning his journey in PR, Vaidya was instrumental in strategising and executing communication plans for brand management to politicians and corporate leaders. Building a network of connections, he then took a switch in the professional realm when he joined as vice president for a telecom company.

“Non-payment is not willful default. There are several factors ranging from policy environment to financial mismanagement. Any vector could add up to lead an enterprise towards banking NPA”, says Vaidya.

Rishi ventured into the business of debt restructuring and worked on smaller deals in stressed asset accounts. “Debt has traditionally been looked down upon in Indian society. As part of a conservative financial system stemming from a pre-liberalisation mindset, debt always meant financial trouble and social stigma. What most failed to differentiate was the difference between good debt and bad debt”, he added.

Identifying stressed assets in industries with upward trends, his company chooses the clients they work with. So far, he has worked with clients from industries like telecom, hospitality, power, cement, and steel sectors. He says, “I am interested in finance for sustainable development. Projects which adhere to ESG norms and have a wider social impact are much more interesting.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp