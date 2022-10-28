By Express News Service

Money management and handling finances can be daunting. In some cases, it can be the genesis of unsustainable debts leading to financial instability, or even bankruptcy. At such times, enterprises need advisors to help them navigate the labyrinth of financial restructuring and legal implications arising out of it.

Rishi Vaidya, an alumnus of HR College in Mumbai, gained his Bachelor's degree in Management Studies, after which he pursued multiple degrees such as Master's in Political PR, Commerce (Finance), and Law. However, the merit that accelerated his career was gaining hands on knowledge of Indian policy framework, which he gained working with the office of a Union Minister for two years.

Beginning his journey in PR, Vaidya was instrumental in strategising and executing communication plans for brand management to politicians and corporate leaders. Building a network of connections, he then took a switch in the professional realm when he joined as vice president for a telecom company.

“Non-payment is not willful default. There are several factors ranging from policy environment to financial mismanagement. Any vector could add up to lead an enterprise towards banking NPA”, says Vaidya.

Rishi ventured into the business of debt restructuring and worked on smaller deals in stressed asset accounts. “Debt has traditionally been looked down upon in Indian society. As part of a conservative financial system stemming from a pre-liberalisation mindset, debt always meant financial trouble and social stigma. What most failed to differentiate was the difference between good debt and bad debt”, he added.

Identifying stressed assets in industries with upward trends, his company chooses the clients they work with. So far, he has worked with clients from industries like telecom, hospitality, power, cement, and steel sectors. He says, “I am interested in finance for sustainable development. Projects which adhere to ESG norms and have a wider social impact are much more interesting.”

