Byju's employees in Bengaluru allege forceful resignations

According to sources, the employees are being asked to immediately resign or face terminations which would affect their career prospectus.

Published: 29th October 2022 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | BYJUS YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based Edtech giant Byju's, after making news for massive layoffs in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, is now facing similar allegations in this city of Karnataka.

Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) has stated that Byju's is laying off employees in its Bengaluru headquarters.

KITU Secretary Sooraj Nidiyanga told the media that employees at Baiju's are reluctant to resign but are being forced. The HR department is indulging in getting resignations forcefully from employees.

He also stated that there is no written communication regarding layoffs from the company.

For the past one week, the HR department has been calling employees and asking them to submit their resignations voluntarily.

After massive layoffs attracted media attention and terminated employees met Kerala Labour Minister Shivankutty, Byju's management team in its Thiruvananthapuram office offered transfer options to them.

Byju's Byju's forceful resignations
