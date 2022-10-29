New IT rules put greater obligations on social media platforms to act against unlawful content, misinformation: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
The idea is not to target any company or intermediary or make things difficult for them. The government sees internet and online safety as a shared responsibility of all, he noted.
NEW DELHI: IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday said the latest amendment of IT rules will put more definite due diligence obligations on social media companies to make efforts that no unlawful content or misinformation is posted on their platforms.
The government on Friday notified rules under which it will set up appellate panels to redress grievances that users may have against decisions of social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook on hosting contentious content.
On the formation of three-member Grievance Appellate Committees (GACs), the minister said the move was necessitated as the government is aware of lakhs of messages from citizens where grievances were not responded to by social media firms despite complaints.
"That is not acceptable," Chandrasekhar said at a briefing.
He further said the government wants social media companies to work as partners to ensure the interests of 'digital nagriks' are ensured.
New amended IT rules are next step to realizing our govts duty to #DigitalNagriks of Open, Safe&Trusted, Accountable Internet— Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Also marks a new partnership btwn Govt and Intermediaries in making n keeping our Internet safe & trusted for all Indians.#IndiaTechade #OSTA pic.twitter.com/COQhGOHv5D