New IT rules put greater obligations on social media platforms to act against unlawful content, misinformation: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The idea is not to target any company or intermediary or make things difficult for them. The government sees internet and online safety as a shared responsibility of all, he noted.

Published: 29th October 2022 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Minister of State IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday said the latest amendment of IT rules will put more definite due diligence obligations on social media companies to make efforts that no unlawful content or misinformation is posted on their platforms.

The government on Friday notified rules under which it will set up appellate panels to redress grievances that users may have against decisions of social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook on hosting contentious content.

On the formation of three-member Grievance Appellate Committees (GACs), the minister said the move was necessitated as the government is aware of lakhs of messages from citizens where grievances were not responded to by social media firms despite complaints.

"That is not acceptable," Chandrasekhar said at a briefing.

He further said the government wants social media companies to work as partners to ensure the interests of 'digital nagriks' are ensured.

