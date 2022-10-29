Home Business

Passenger injured due to turbulence in SpiceJet flight dead, says airline

According to the death certificate issued by the Mission Hospital at Durgapur on September 29, Akbar Ansari, age 48, died of sepsis shock caused by polytrauma with Spinal injury.



Published: 29th October 2022 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet flight (File Photo | PTI)

SpiceJet flight. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Akbar Ansari, a passenger who was injured due to turbulence in a SpiceJet flight in early May, passed away last month.

Family members of Ansari, who was 48 years old, said he was on ventilator support for more than a month before succumbing to injuries on September 26.

On May 1, SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight encountered severe turbulence during its descent phase, injuring 14 passengers and three cabin crew members.

The family members alleged that Ansari did not receive proper treatment.

According to the death certificate issued by the Mission Hospital at Durgapur on September 29, Akbar Ansari, age 48, died of sepsis shock” caused by polytrauma with Spinal injury.

”SpiceJet on Saturday said that “a passenger who was injured during the severe turbulence encountered by SpiceJet flight on May 1, 2022 sadly passed away last month.

The company “extended” all possible assistance including taking care of the passenger's medical and hospital expenses, it stated in the statement and added that “the Compensation is being paid as per norms.

"Two of the injured passengers -- one with a head injury and another with a spinal injury were admitted to the ICU ward of a hospital in Durgapur (West Bengal)," aviation safety regulator DGCA said in a statement in May.

This is reportedly the second death of a passenger in India due to severe flight turbulence.

In 1980, an Indian Airlines flight experienced severe turbulence in West Bengal's Rampurhat, killing two out of 132 people, as per reports.

Recalling the incident on May 1, Akhtar Ansari, Akbar's brother said, "I was seated in the middle and Akbar (Ansari) on the side seat. All of a sudden, a storm-like situation hit our aircraft and we felt a jerk. There was chaos in the cabin".

He claimed that the cabin crew did not provide proper warning about turbulence.

"Unfortunately, the seat belt of my brother broke in the very first jerk. We were trying to hold him but the jerks were so severe that we could not hold him. He was badly injured," Akhtar, who runs a cloth stitching unit in Dharawi locality in Mumbai, said.

Ansari had suffered a spinal fracture in the incident.

In the statement issued on Saturday, SpiceJet also said that the seat belt sign was on when the aircraft had encountered turbulence.

"Multiple announcements were made by the pilots and crew instructing passengers to remain seated and keep their seat belt fastened, which was unfortunately not followed by some passengers resulting in injuries,” SpiceJet said in its statement on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SpiceJet
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp