Home Business

Rupee falls 31 paise to close at 82.78 against US dollar

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.28 per cent to 111.05.

Published: 31st October 2022 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Cash, currency, rupees

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee pared its initial gains and settled 31 paise lower at 82.78 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking the strength of the American currency in the overseas market.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.35 and witnessed a high of 82.32 and a low of 82.80.

It finally settled at 82.78 against the American currency, registering a fall of 31 paise over its last close of 82.47.

The Indian rupee depreciated on Monday amid strength in the US dollar.

However, positive domestic equities and weak crude oil prices cushioned the downside, said Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Moreover, inflows by foreign investors supported the rupee at lower levels.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias amid strong US dollar amid increasing odds of an aggressive rate hike by the Fed on Wednesday. Some recovery in crude oil prices may also weigh on Rupee," Choudhary added.

Traders may remain cautious ahead of manufacturing PMI and trade deficit data, which is expected to be released on Tuesday, Choudhary said, adding, "We expect USD-INR spot price to trade in the range of 81.80 and 83.30 in the next couple of sessions."

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.28 per cent to 111.05.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.93 per cent to USD 94.88 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 786.74 points or 1.31 per cent to end at 60,746.59, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 225.40 points or 1.27 per cent to 18,012.20.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Friday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,568.75 crore, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee INR dollar rupee rate Indian Rupee
India Matters
Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI)
Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 5 days back after repair work; lacked 'fitness' certificate
DJB official takes bath from Yamuna water on Sunday to make a point that the river is not toxic | PTI
Delhi Jal Board official bathes with sprayed Yamuna water to prove BJP MP Verma wrong
Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati
Puri seer’s remarks on Christ irk Christians in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi Gets emotional on Morbi Incident during address to Officer Trainees of 97th Common Foundation Course at culmination of Aarambh at Kevadia. (Photo | EPS)
My heart goes out to victims of Morbi tragedy: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp