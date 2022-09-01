Home Business

Maruti Suzuki’s first EV not to be mass product

Once these EVs come out, they will be in the upper segment of the market in the beginning,” Bhargava told shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting. He added,

Published: 01st September 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Electric vehicle, Electric car, EV, EV charging station

Image used for representation (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ending the speculation that India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki’s first electric vehicle (EV) will be a mass product that would carry a price tag of less than Rs 10 lakhs a unit, the company’s chairman R C Bhargava on Wednesday said that their first battery-powered car would be launched in the upper-end of the car market.

“The EV production is going to take place in the Suzuki plant in Gujarat and we expect EVs to come in 2024-25. Once these EVs come out, they will be in the upper segment of the market in the beginning,” Bhargava told shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting. He added,

“They are not going to come in the lower end of the market to start with. We hope to get good customer acceptance of these EVs because they have been very carefully designed and manufactured.” Currently, the most sold-out electric passenger vehicle (Tata Nexon EV) in the country carries a price tag of Rs 15 lakh,  while two other Hyundai’s Kona and MG Motor’s ZS EVs are priced between Rs 24-26 lakhs.

MSIL’s foray into the EV space comes even as rival carmakers such as Tata Motors, Hyundai and Mahindra & Mahindra are ready with a series of new launches in the segment. On August 15, Mahindra unveiled five new electric-sports utility vehicles (e-SUVs), four of which will be launched between December 2024 and October 2026.  

Talking about CNG-powered vehicles where MSIL has taken a big lead, Bhargava said they would be increasing the production of CNG cars to 4-4.45 lakh units per annum, a big jump from about 2.50 lakhs units made in 2021-22. Bhargava also gave multiple reasons why the market share of MSIL has taken a hit in recent years and said market share for the company will go up as they will have more vehicles into the SUV segment. 

Popular electric vehicles in market
Currently, the most sold out electric passenger vehicle (Tata Nexon EV) in the country carries a price tag of Rs 15 lakh,  while two other Hyundai’s Kona and MG Motor’s ZS EV are priced between Rs 24-26 lakhs

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki EV Electric Vehicle
India Matters
OPINION | How Bihar may impact 2024 Lok Sabha poll results
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
'Use and throw' culture seems to have influenced matrimonial relationships in Kerala: High Court
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Roys says Adani needs IT approval for the conversion of warrants into stake in NDTV
(Express Illustrations)
Man booked under POCSO Act after police find estranged wife was minor at wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp