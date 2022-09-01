Home Business

Rajeev Misra steps down from SoftBank Group

Rajeev Misra has stepped down from his roles as a corporate officer and executive vice-president of SoftBank Group, effective from August 31, 2022.

Published: 01st September 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

SoftBank Group (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rajeev Misra has stepped down from his roles as a corporate officer and executive vice-president of SoftBank Group, effective from August 31, 2022. His exit comes amid a fall in technology stocks worldwide, resulting in a record loss for the Japanese investment group.

Misra will continue to serve as CEO of SB Investment Advisers, which manages SoftBank Vision Fund 1. Misra was one of the key persons who closely with Masayoshi Son, founder of SoftBank, in setting up Vision Fund I with a total corpus of $100 billion. It is reported that he would soon announce his own fund, for which he has raised $6 billion so far.

Son recently pledged to cut back investment activity and reduce costs. Son also said that he will take over the management of the second Vision Fund. The Japanese firm lost a record $23.4 billion in the April-June quarter on plunging portfolio valuations. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SoftBank Rajeev Misra SoftBank Group
India Matters
OPINION | How Bihar may impact 2024 Lok Sabha poll results
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
'Use and throw' culture seems to have influenced matrimonial relationships in Kerala: High Court
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Roys says Adani needs IT approval for the conversion of warrants into stake in NDTV
(Express Illustrations)
Man booked under POCSO Act after police find estranged wife was minor at wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp