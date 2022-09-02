Home

Swiggy’s Instamart sees rising delivery trends across major Indian metros

Bengaluru topped in the list of organic produce buyers with both Bengaluru and Hyderabad cumulatively ordering 290 tons of green chillies in a year.

Published: 02nd September 2022 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Swiggy’s Instamart witnessed 16x growth in orders in the past one year with Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Chennai being its biggest users.

The app saw a 58x rise (62,000 tonnes) in orders of organic fruits and vegetables. 

The sale of breakfast staples like milk, eggs saw a rising demand with 50 million orders for eggs and 30 million for milk in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi.

Ready-to-eat foods were also seen to be in demand in these cities. 

Over 2 lakh orders for bathroom cleaners, scrub pads, drain cleaners, and more were placed in the past year.

In the peak summer months of April to June, demand for ice cream in these cities surged by 42 per cent.

Customers were also seen buying over 5.6 million packets of instant noodles. Close to 2 million units of sanitary napkins, menstrual cups and tampons were ordered in the past 12 months. 

