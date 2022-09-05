Unacademy launches 50 education channels

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Edtech unicorn Unacademy on Monday announced the launch of 50 new education channels at an event 'Unacademy One' held in Bengaluru.

It said these channels will help in increasing accessibility for millions of learners across academic and non academic categories.

Few of these 50 channels are built on the existing content categories offered by Unacademy, and it also marks the ed-tech firm's foray into newer terrains such as ‘Tick Tock Tax’- to simplify the direct and indirect tax concepts, and Life After IIT - a platform to crack JEE and discuss success stories of top Rankers.

Each channel will have the finest educators, curating and creating high-quality content for learners and aspirants pan India, the company said.

Vivek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, Unacademy said, “With the announcement of launching 50 unique channels, we are strengthening our commitment towards democratising education and presenting a strong content strategy for Learners."

Unacademy also announced that it is partnering with GATE Academy. The ed-tech company was founded by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh and Roman Saini in 2015. Started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010, it now has over 99 million Learners. Unacademy Group comprises Unacademy, Graphy, Relevel and CodeChef.

