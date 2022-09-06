Home Business

Canara Bank raises benchmark lending rate by up to 0.15%

The revised marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) across various tenors would be effective from Wednesday, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Published: 06th September 2022 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Canara Bank

Canra Bank (Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Canara Bank on Tuesday said it has hiked the benchmark MCLR by up to 0.15 per cent, a move that will make loans costlier.

The revised marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) across various tenors would be effective from Wednesday, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

The benchmark one-year MCLR will be 7.75 per cent against the existing rate of 7.65 per cent. The one-year rate is used to fix most consumer loans such as auto, personal and home loans. The overnight and one-month tenor MCLRs are raised by 0.10 per cent each while the three-month maturity bucket increased by 0.15 per cent or 15 basis points to 7.25 per cent.

The hike is in line with other peers following RBI raising its key lending rate last month.

RBI hiked repo rate, at which the central bank lends to banks, by 50 basis points to 5.4 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Canara Bank MCLR RBI
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp