Home Business

Cyrus’ entrepreneurial mindset helped achieve many milestones, says SP Group 

In recent years, he was playing key role in reducing the debt-level of the Group and was quite successful in it.

Published: 06th September 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Cyrus Mistry

Cyrus Mistry (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the tragic death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, his family construction company, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group (SPG), on Monday said his entrepreneurial mindset helped them (SPG) to achieve many milestones over the past two decades, including one of India’s first integrated, project-financed power plants, and the development of India’s first biotechnology park.

“With his vision and eye for detail, he was instrumental in steering the Group from a pure contractor to a ‘value-added’ player, by developing competencies in allied areas such as EPC and ‘Design & Build’.

He also envisioned and oversaw the evolution of the Group into an end-to-end business group, spanning design & engineering, construction, and asset development,” said the Mumbai-based Group in a statement.

Mistry, 54, died in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday. He is survived by his wife Rohiqa, sons Firoz and Zahan, mother Patsy Mistry, sisters Laila Rustom Jehangir and Aloo Noel Tata, and brother Shapoor Mistry. Mistry joined the family business in March 1991 as a Director, overseeing the Group’s construction business.

ALSO RTEAD | RIP Cyrus Mistry: With its youngest scion's death, Shapoorji Pallonji group suffers second personal loss in 2022

In recent years, he was playing a key role in reducing the debt level of the Group and was quite successful in it. Touching the personal façade of his life, his family said CPM, as he was fondly known, was a voracious reader and committed to a journey of lifelong learning across disciplines. Despite his success, he always kept a low profile, away from the limelight.

“Mistry deeply valued righteousness and honesty. He was known for his transparency and integrity in all his business dealings. He was humble, approachable to all, and always lent a helping hand to the less fortunate,” his family added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyrus Mistry Shapoorji Pallonji Group financed power plants biotechnology park
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp