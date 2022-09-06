Volkswagen inaugurates all women store to promote diversity, inclusivity

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Auto-maker Volkswagen inaugurated its first all-women city store here, the company said on Tuesday.

The initiative to open the store is to promote women's talent in the automotive workforce and promote diversity, and inclusivity across the organisation, a senior company official said.

In partnership with Ramani Cars Pvt Ltd, the All Women City Store would focus on upskilling women employees, to play more leadership roles and set up new benchmarks in customer experience.

Over 35 women would be engaged in the end-to-end operations at the dealership outlet across verticals including sales, after-sales among others, a company statement said.

"At Volkswagen, we strongly believe in the development of our 'People' and who other than women are the driving force of our business. It is our endeavour to champion women talent in the automotive workforce and promote diversity, inclusivity across the organisation," Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said.

The All Women City Store comprises a four car display retailing the company's products including Taigun, Virtus and Tiguan, the statement added.

COIMBATORE: Auto-maker Volkswagen inaugurated its first all-women city store here, the company said on Tuesday. The initiative to open the store is to promote women's talent in the automotive workforce and promote diversity, and inclusivity across the organisation, a senior company official said. In partnership with Ramani Cars Pvt Ltd, the All Women City Store would focus on upskilling women employees, to play more leadership roles and set up new benchmarks in customer experience. Over 35 women would be engaged in the end-to-end operations at the dealership outlet across verticals including sales, after-sales among others, a company statement said. "At Volkswagen, we strongly believe in the development of our 'People' and who other than women are the driving force of our business. It is our endeavour to champion women talent in the automotive workforce and promote diversity, inclusivity across the organisation," Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said. The All Women City Store comprises a four car display retailing the company's products including Taigun, Virtus and Tiguan, the statement added.