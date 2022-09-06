Home Business

Volkswagen inaugurates all women store to promote diversity, inclusivity

The initiative to open the store is to promote women's talent in the automotive workforce and promote diversity, and inclusivity across the organisation, a senior company official said.

Published: 06th September 2022 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Volkswagen

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Auto-maker Volkswagen inaugurated its first all-women city store here, the company said on Tuesday.

The initiative to open the store is to promote women's talent in the automotive workforce and promote diversity, and inclusivity across the organisation, a senior company official said.

In partnership with Ramani Cars Pvt Ltd, the All Women City Store would focus on upskilling women employees, to play more leadership roles and set up new benchmarks in customer experience.

Over 35 women would be engaged in the end-to-end operations at the dealership outlet across verticals including sales, after-sales among others, a company statement said.

"At Volkswagen, we strongly believe in the development of our 'People' and who other than women are the driving force of our business. It is our endeavour to champion women talent in the automotive workforce and promote diversity, inclusivity across the organisation," Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said.

The All Women City Store comprises a four car display retailing the company's products including Taigun, Virtus and Tiguan, the statement added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Auto-maker Volkswagen All Women City Store
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp