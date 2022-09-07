Adani Group firm to supply power to Bangladesh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Adani Power, a subsidiary of Adani Group, will supply power to Bangladesh from its upcoming power project in Jharkhand by December 16, 2022. Adani Power has set up a 1,600 MW thermal power plant in Godda of Jharkhand to supply power to Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) through a transmission line.

“It is an honour to have met the PM of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, in Delhi. Her vision for Bangladesh is inspirational and stunningly bold. We are committed to commissioning 1,600 MW Godda power project and dedicated transmission line to Bangladesh by Bijoy Dibosh, Dec 16, 2022,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group.

Bangladesh is India’s biggest trade partner in South Asian region and the bilateral trade has grown from $9 billion to $18 billion between 2018 and 2022. It has become the fourth-largest export destination for India with the exports registering a growth of over 66% from $9.69 billion in 2020-21 to $16.15 billion in 2021-22.

The project is significant as Bangladesh has been recognised as an important partner under India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. Narendra Modi government had promised to offer support to neighbouring countries for trade and commerce, power and energy, transport and connectivity, science and technology, defence, rivers, and maritime affairs.

