Green push: Adani Group to build three giga clean energy factories

Adani Group will build 3 giga factories for manufacturing solar modules, wind turbines and hydrogen electrolyzers as part of a $70 billion investment in clean energy by 2030. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Adani Group will build 3 giga factories for manufacturing solar modules, wind turbines and hydrogen electrolyzers as part of a $70 billion investment in clean energy by 2030. The Chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani, said the Group will generate an additional 45 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy to add to its existing 20 GW capacity, as well as 3 million tonnes of hydrogen, all of which will be completed before 2030. 

“This value chain will be fully indigenous and aligned with the geopolitical needs of our nation. However, I believe we can further accelerate our goals with support from companies in the US that are willing to work with us. Both of us stand to benefit,” he said after receiving the USIBC Global Leadership Award. On semiconductor, he said it is essential to almost all sectors.

The ongoing war has only accelerated this recognition. “The paradox of capitalism is that India continues to be the best global pool for millions of engineers – especially for the US companies – but the primary value addition to the businesses happens outside India,” he said.  

The semiconductor industry, he added, is a classic example with more engineers deployed in India than anywhere else in the world, yet India has no semiconductor plant. India can’t remain dependent on global supply chains and will need US support with technology transfer.

