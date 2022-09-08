Home Business

Justice Reddi to mediate in SpiceJet-Kalanithi Maran dispute

Retired Supreme Court Judge  Justice PV Reddi has been appointed as a mediator in the dispute between SpiceJet and its former promoter Kalanithi Maran and his firm KAL Airways.

Published: 08th September 2022 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet flight (File Photo | PTI)

SpiceJet flight. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Retired Supreme Court Judge Justice PV Reddi has been appointed as a mediator in the dispute between SpiceJet and its former promoter Kalanithi Maran and his firm KAL Airways.

The apex court ordered the appointment of Justice (Retd.) Reddi on a joint request by both parties that they may be referred to mediation with a view to exploring an amicable settlement between them so that the matter may come to an end soon.

The two parties have been directed to approach the mediator at the earliest. The matter has its root to a dispute arising out of the non-issuance of warrants in favour of Maran after the transfer of ownership to Ajay Singh, the controlling shareholder of SpiceJet.

Amid a financial crisis, Maran and Kal Airways had transferred their entire 35.04 crore equity shares in SpiceJet, amounting to 58.46% stake in the airline, to its co-founder Singh in February 2015 for just `2. Since then, the two parties have been involved in a long legal tussle. In recent hearings,  Maran has shown his dissatisfaction with the offer made by Singh to settle the case.

On August 16, the court granted 5 weeks to SpiceJet to settle the case with Maran and said it would consider a joint request for mediation between the parties to come to a settlement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PV Reddi Kalanithi Maran SpiceJet Ajay Singh
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp