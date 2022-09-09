Home Business

SC grants relief to Ex-Amrapali CMD Anil Kumar Sharma; asks him to not surrender

A bench of CJI Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi while granting Sharma interim bail on medical grounds had on August 8 directed him to surrender within four weeks.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday granted relief to Anil Kumar Sharma, ex-CMD of Amrapali Group, by asking him to not surrender.

While issuing a notice in Sharma's application, the bench of Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi in the order said, "Issue notice on this application. Pending further consideration, the petitioner need not surrender in terms of earlier directions issued in order dated August 8, 2022."

It also deferred the matter to September 16, 2022.

A bench of CJI Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi while granting Sharma interim bail on medical grounds had on August 8 directed him to surrender within four weeks. The Court had said that he could be treated at any hospital of his choice while asking him not to misuse his liberty.

Sharma who was earlier lodged in Mandoli jail was arrested after multiple cases were registered against him and other former directors for allegedly diverting homebuyers’ money.

Justice Lalit has been hearing the Amrapali case since March 2018 and ahead of turning Chief Justice of India had quipped, "It seems that prophecy expressed by advocate ML Lahoty is coming true. This Amrapali case is not going to leave me soon."

