Telcos expected to invest $19.5 billion by 2025 to develop 5G infrastructure

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian telecom carriers are expected to invest nearly $19.5 billion by 2025 to develop infrastructure for 5G network.

As per the report of GSMA, the rollout of 5G in India could benefit the Indian economy by $455 billion between 2023 and 2040 or or more than 0.6% of the GDP forecast for 2040.

“5G benefits are expected to be realised in new applications in the manufacturing sector (representing 20% of the total benefit) as well as the retail, ICT and agricultural sectors,” reads the report.

The report further said that the Indian government has assigned two carriers of 250 MHz each in the E-band to address the current need to support 5G rollouts.

This may not be enough in the 5G era given the requirement for high-capacity backhaul to support use cases and increased data traffic.

It said a clear policy guideline on the allocation of backhaul spectrum is necessary.

As per the GSMA report, the consumer and enterprise segments both present significant opportunities for 5G services in India.

However, further reforms are required to support the development of advanced telecom infrastructure as a fundamental driver for a digital society.

The report noted that there still exists a substantial digital divide in India, with lack of literacy and skills remaining the greatest barrier preventing large swathes of the population from participating in the digital economy and the social and economic benefits it can bring to their lives.

“Given the importance of 5G to India’s digital future, it has become critical for the government and the mobile industry to collectively evolve and ensure the sustainable growth of the mobile industry,” the GSMA report mentioned.

India is expected to witness 5G services soon. India’s largest telco Reliance Jio said it would launch 5G services by Diwali, while Airtel said it will launch its service within a month.

5G services to begin soon in india

