Home Business

Adanis rejects R-Infra’s Rs 13,400 crore claim in Mumbai power business transfer deal

The deal gave Adani Group a strong base in the distribution business and now Adani Transmission is India’s largest private player in the transmission and power distribution space.

Published: 13th September 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Adani group

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A fresh tension is brewing up between Asia’s richest billionaire Gautam Adani and Anil Ambani. Adani Group firm Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) on Monday rejected the claim of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure, which is seeking Rs 13,400 crore in relation to a deal to transfer its Mumbai power business to ATL.

In a regulatory filing, ATL said that the claim amount is just Rs 500 crore and accused R-Infra of not settling its significantly larger claims under the share purchase agreement (SPA).“Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (R-Infra), part of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, initiated arbitration on one specific dispute under the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) in December 2021. This was a claim for Rs 500 Cr. Following due process, ATL/Adani Electricity rejected the R-Infra claim. In addition, ATL/Adani Electricity submitted that R-Infra has not yet settled AEML’s significantly larger claims under the SPA,” ATL said in a regulatory filing.

ATL added that in their view, these are afterthoughts and based on untenable positions. ATL/Adani Electricity is following the due process laid out under the SPA for dispute resolution and will respond with facts and present its own claims against R-Infra in the arbitration proceedings.

R-infra has said that arbitration claim, filed before the Mumbai Centre for International Arbitration (MCIA), is in relation to disputes with regard to breach of the terms of the share purchase agreement dated 21st December 2017 relating to transfer of Mumbai Power Business to Adani Transmission Limited.

The Adani Group in 2017 had acquired Reliance Infra’s (then Reliance Energy) Mumbai power business in an Rs 18,800-crore deal. The deal gave Adani Group a strong base in the distribution business and now Adani Transmission is India’s largest private player in the transmission and power distribution space. This fresh dispute comes amid growing competition between two of India’s all-powerful billionaires, Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani Gautam Adani Anil Ambani
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp