Home Business

Patreon lays off 17 per cent of its staff amid tough global market conditions

'I want to recognise that today will be difficult for much of our team and even harder for those leaving Patreon,' CEO Jack Conte wrote in a letter to the staff.

Published: 14th September 2022 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

Patreon

The logo of Patreon. (Photo | Patreon Twitter)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Amid tough global market conditions, US-based Patreon has announced that it is laying off 80 people, or about 17 per cent of the staff.

CEO Jack Conte said that he is deeply sorry to the kind, talented, creator-first people who will be leaving Patreon.

"Today we will lay off 80 Patreon teammates from our Go-to-Market, Operations, Finance, and People teams, with roughly 17 per cent of our team leaving the company. Before I get into the reasons for this decision, I want to recognise that today will be difficult for much of our team and even harder for those leaving Patreon," Conte wrote in a letter to the staff.

"Over the last 9 months, we have seen the tech industry -- and the whole economy -- change considerably. Many of you have asked me about layoffs at All Hands meetings as we have set out to tighten our focus, and I have said that layoffs would be the last resort. Today we are taking that step…" he added.

Patreon powers membership businesses for content creators with a subscription-style payment model. Using Patreon, fans can pay their favourite creators a monthly amount of their choice in exchange for exclusive extra content.

Conte mentioned that the pandemic introduced volatility to the broader trend, starting with a rapid acceleration during Covid lockdowns.

"In response, we built an operating plan to support this outsized growth, but as the world began recovering from the pandemic and enduring a broader economic slowdown, that plan is no longer the right path forward for Patreon," he said.

"I take full responsibility for choosing that original path forward, and for the changes today, which will be very difficult for our team," he added.

The company is also planning to restructure its marketing efforts under a smaller, consolidated team in the near-term, focused on updating the brand, developing creator resources, and launching new products.

It will also restructure its Creator Partnerships efforts to take a more scaled approach with a smaller, consolidated team in the US.

(With online desk inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Patreon Patreon CEO Jack Conte Patreon layoffs
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp