Home Business

Shares of PVR, INOX Leisure rise in morning trade ahead of proposed merger

Shares of PVR opened on a bullish note at Rs 1,891.10, then gained ground to touch an early high of Rs 1,974.75, up 3.36 per cent from its previous closing price on BSE.

Published: 14th September 2022 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

A worker sanitises inside a theatre hall at PVR ICON ahead of the scheduled reopening of cinema theatres on October 15 in New Delhi

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo| EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shares of multiplex chains PVR and INOX Leisure defied the broader market trend and gained in the morning trade on Wednesday.

The rise in shares came a day after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) rejected a complaint against the proposed merger of PVR and INOX Leisure, saying apprehension of the likelihood of anti-competitive practices by an entity cannot be a subject of probe.

Shares of PVR opened on a bullish note at Rs 1,891.10, then gained ground to touch an early high of Rs 1,974.75, up 3.36 per cent from its previous closing price on BSE.

On NSE, it opened at Rs 1,905 before rising to Rs 1,960.

It gained 2.67 per cent compared to Tuesday's closing level.

Similar trend was seen on the INOX Leisure counter as well, where the stock opened at Rs 511 and jumped 6.84 per cent to Rs 550.4 on BSE.

On NSE, INOX Leisure opened at Rs 515.00 and was trading at Rs 544.75, up 5.51 per cent over its previous close.

Meanwhile, the broader market was trading in the negative territory as concerns over further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve to tame inflation and weak global cues spooked investor sentiments.

The 30-share Sensex plunged 530.36 points or 0.88 per cent to 60,040.72 points while the Nifty declined 150.75 points or 0.83 per cent to 17,919.30 points.

The watchdog's order on Tuesday came on a complaint filed against the proposed merger that would create the country's largest multiplex chain with a network of more than 1,500 screens.

On March 27, PVR and INOX Leisure announced the merger.

However, the entities were not required to seek CCI approval for the deal as it was below the regulator's threshold levels.

Under the competition law, deals beyond certain thresholds require clearance from the regulator.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PVR INOX
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp