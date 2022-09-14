Home Business

Stocks extend global selloff on US inflation gloom

US inflation slowed slightly in August to 8.3 percent, but this trumped market expectations of about eight percent.

Published: 14th September 2022 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

People wearing protective masks stand in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

People wearing protective masks stand in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Global equities sank further Wednesday as stronger-than-expected US inflation data sparked fears of a prolonged campaign of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

London was the heaviest faller in Europe after news that UK inflation slowed last month but held close to a 40-year high.

Asia tanked after Wall Street took its worst beating in weeks Tuesday on news of hot US inflation.

The dollar edged down in choppy trade, while oil prices were mixed Wednesday.

US inflation slowed slightly in August to 8.3 percent, but this trumped market expectations of about eight percent.

'Caught up'

European markets are "caught up in the negative sentiment that has taken hold across global markets," said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor.

"Hotter-than-expected US inflation figures prompted heavy selling on Wall Street," she added.

Global consumer prices have soared for months, exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- which has hiked energy and food costs -- as well as owing to supply chain strains and Covid lockdowns in China.

The Fed has already instituted two consecutive 75-basis-point hikes, and a third such move is widely expected at its meeting next week.

After the latest US inflation data, some investors are even predicting the next Fed hike could be a full percentage point.

Aggressive rate tightening by central banks worldwide is denting economic activity as consumers and businesses face higher loan repayments.

In the UK, inflation slowed to 9.9 percent in August but remained almost in double digits.

The news boosted the pound on hopes of another interest rate hike next week from the Bank of England.

"There has been a fresh bout of anxiety on financial markets amid worries that inflation is still proving to be a formidable opponent to take down," said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter.

In Asia, Tokyo led the region's losses with the Nikkei plunging 2.8 percent.

Hong Kong stocks closed down more than two percent, with Chinese conglomerate Fosun hit hard by media reports that the group was under regulator scrutiny.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp