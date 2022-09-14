Home Business

Technology company HCL lays off 350 employees

According to an HCL employee, the company has apparently sacked many employees who were on bench for more than two months.

Published: 14th September 2022 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

HCL Logo (Photo | hcltech.com)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Technology company HCL Technologies has reportedly laid off 350 employees globally. According to various reports, they were employed by HCL’s client Microsoft’s news outlet MSN. The last day of employment is reportedly September 30 for the laid-off employees and that they will receive severance compensation. A query sent to Microsoft didn’t elicit any response. Instead of confirming or denying lay off, HCL in a statement said, “Our Technology & Services vertical continues to see robust growth and is one of the fastest growing segments for us.”

According to an HCL employee, the company has apparently sacked many employees who were on bench for more than two months. In its recent report, Monster said  IT industry (down 8%) saw a hiring dip due to ongoing start-up layoffs, great resignations, and variable pay-out trends in the sector, BPO/ITES (down 4%) saw a similar dip, which could be attributed to reduced hiring across metro cities. Xpheno, a staffing firm, in its recent report said IT services sector had its sharpest YoY drop of 23% in active job volumes in August 2022 as against August 2021. It said August 2022 figures closed 4% lower than July 2022, registering the lowest volume in over a year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HCL Technologies
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp