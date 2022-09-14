Home Business

WPI inflation eases to 12.41 per cent in August

The Wholesale Price Index-based inflation was 13.93 per cent in July and 11.64 per cent in August last year.

Published: 14th September 2022 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Retail inflation, shopping

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The wholesale price-based inflation eased for the third consecutive month in August to 12.41 per cent, on softening in prices of manufactured items, even as food items saw an uptick.

The Wholesale Price Index-based inflation was 13.93 per cent in July and 11.64 per cent in August last year.

August is the 17th consecutive month of double-digit wholesale price inflation (WPI).

The WPI had touched a record high of 15.88 per cent in May, this year.

Inflation in food articles in August rose to 12.37 per cent, as against 10.77 per cent in July.

The rate of price rise in vegetables was 22.29 per cent during the month under review, as against 18.25 per cent in July.

In the fuel and power basket, inflation was 33.67 per cent in August, as against 43.75 per cent in July.

In manufactured products and oil seeds it was 7.51 per cent and (-) 13.48 per cent, respectively.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mainly looks at retail inflation to frame its monetary policy.

Retail inflation has remained above the Reserve Bank's upper tolerance threshold of 6 per cent for the eighth month in a row and was at 7 per cent in August.

To tame stubbornly high inflation, the RBI has hiked the key interest rate three times this year to 5.40 per cent.

According to the central bank's projections retail inflation is likely to average 6.7 per cent in 2022-23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Inflation wholesale price inflation
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp