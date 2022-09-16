Home Business

Funds frozen by ED don't belong to Paytm, clarifies company

"ED has sought information regarding merchants to whom we provide payment processing solutions. It's hereby clarified that these merchants are independent entities & none of them our group entities."

Published: 16th September 2022 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Paytm. Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

Paytm. Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Fintech solutions provider One 97 Communications, which operates the popular payment platform Paytm, dismissed reports that said its bank accounts were frozen after recent raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Chinese loan app case.

"As mentioned in our exchange filing, ED instructed us to freeze certain amount from MIDs of specific merchant entities and none of these funds belong to Paytm or our group companies," the Paytm said in a tweet.

Earlier on Friday, reports said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) detected and froze Rs 46.67 crore kept in various bank accounts and virtual accounts of Easebuzz, Razorpay, Cashfree and Paytm.

Earlier this, the ED carried out search operations at six premises in Bengaluru concerning an investigation of what it termed a Chinese loan app case. The raids were conducted under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The premises of Razorpay, Cashfree Payments, Paytm Payment Services and entities "controlled" by Chinese persons were covered in the search operation, ED had said.

"As a part of ongoing investigations on a specific set of merchants, the ED has sought information regarding such merchants to whom we provide payment processing solutions. It is hereby clarified that these merchants are independent entities, and none of them our group entities," Paytm had earlier clarified through a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

"We are, and will continue to, fully cooperate with the authorities, and all the directive actions are being duly complied with," it had added.

During the search operations, ED said it noticed that the entities raided were generating proceeds of crime through various merchant IDs and accounts held with payment gateways and banks and they were not operating from the addresses given on the Ministry of Corporate Affairs' website or registered addresses and having fake addresses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paytm Chinese loan app case Enforcement Directorate raids
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp