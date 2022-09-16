Home Business

Government developing new domestic index to track logistics costs in India

Accodring to the the last World Bank Logistics Performance Index published in 2018, India was ranked 44th in terms of logistics performance.

Published: 16th September 2022 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel (Photo | PTI)

By Dipak Mondal
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as the government is preparing to unveil the National Logistics Policy on September 17, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry plans to develop a domestic index to track the logistics cost.

Sources in the ministry said it is a part of the larger policy of the government to develop a local framework to assess the logistics cost in India, as the one available currently is not providing the correct picture.

The logistics costs that the policymakers are currently following are being measured by an international agency, and according to it, in India, the logistics cost is 13-14 per cent of the GDP. The new logistics policy aims to bring this cost to 8 per cent of the GDP by 2030.

“We believe the logistics cost is lower than the often quoted figure of 13 per cent, and we believe we need to have a local system to measure the same to correctly reflect the cost incurred by logistics and transport. The current system is very ‘impressionist’,” said a commerce ministry official.

The same official said it is unfair to compare the logistics costs of a large country like India or the US with those of smaller countries.“Large countries and countries with bigger agriculture and manufacturing component in GDP will invariably have higher logistics cost,” he said.

According to the last World Bank Logistics Performance Index published in 2018, India was ranked 44th in terms of logistics performance. The new logistics policy envisages creating a Unique Logistics Interface Platform to integrate the existing 30 digital platforms developed across different ministries so as to enable real-time information to all stakeholders.

It also plans standardisation of physical assets -- like the size of containers, trucks, etc-- better engagement with states, development of logistics parks, etc. The whole policy is part of the PM Gatishakti plan launched last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Logistics Policy Ministry of Commerce and Industry logistics cost
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp