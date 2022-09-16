Home Business

Reliance Jio adds 29.4 lakh mobile users in July: Report

India’s largest telecom operator Reliance Jio gained a whooping 29.4 lakh mobile subscribers in July 2022, as per data released by telecom sector regular on Thursday.

By Express News Service

Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel added 5.13 lakh subscribers in July, taking its mobile user tally to 36.34 crores, while Vodafone Idea lost 12.42 lakh wireless subscribers, and its user base slid to 15.42 crore. Overall, India’s total wireless subscriber count rose marginally to 114.8 crore at the end of July 2022.

In terms of market share, the private access service providers held a 90.12 per cent market share of the wireless subscribers, whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 9.88 per cent. Reliance Jio holds 36.23 per cent market share, Bharti Airtel has 31.66 per cent and Vodafone Idea holds 22.22 per cent. In the month of July 2022, nearly 1.02 crore subscribers submitted their requests for mobile number portability (MNP).

With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 71.46 crore at the end of June-22 to 72.479 crore at the end of July-22, since the implementation of MNP, since its implementation. In terms of active wireless subscribers, Airtel has seen a maximum proportion of 97.99 per cent, followed by Jio at 91.88, and Vodafone Idea has 85.03 per cent.

