Maruti Suzuki recalls 5,002 units of Super Carry to fix co-driver seat

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it will recall 5,002 units of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry to inspect and fix faulty co-driver seat.

The affected lot has been manufactured between May 4 and July 30, 2022, the country's largest carmaker said in a regulatory filing.

"The recall is being undertaken for inspection and torquing of a bolt attached to seat belt buckle bracket of co-driver seat," it said.

It is suspected that there is a possible defect in bolt torquing, which in a rare case, may loosen in the long run, the company stated.

Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops for inspection and repair, it added.

