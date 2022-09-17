Maruti Suzuki recalls 5,002 units of Super Carry to fix co-driver seat
Published: 17th September 2022 06:19 PM | Last Updated: 17th September 2022 06:19 PM
NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it will recall 5,002 units of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry to inspect and fix faulty co-driver seat.
The affected lot has been manufactured between May 4 and July 30, 2022, the country's largest carmaker said in a regulatory filing.
"The recall is being undertaken for inspection and torquing of a bolt attached to seat belt buckle bracket of co-driver seat," it said.
It is suspected that there is a possible defect in bolt torquing, which in a rare case, may loosen in the long run, the company stated.
Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops for inspection and repair, it added.