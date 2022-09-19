Home Business

DotPe raises $58 million in Series B funding from Temasek

DotPe currently serves over 7.5 million brands including McDonald's, 24 Seven and Taco Bell in its portfolio. Founded in 2020, DotPe's merchant-base has grown over 3X since launch.

Temasek Holdings

A logo of Temasek Holdings. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: DotPe, a multi-channel commerce platform for big and medium-scale merchants, has raised $58 million in Series B funding round led by Temasek.

Existing investors PayU, the payments and fintech business of Prosus, and InfoEdge Ventures also participated in the round. Mitsubishi and Naya Capital have joined as new investors.

DotPe's Co-Founder and CEO, Shailaz Nag said, "There are millions of offline businesses in India waiting for simple, effective and affordable tech-led tools to scale."

As we keep democratising opportunities for business growth with our omni-channel solutions and making technology more affordable and accessible, we also plan to foray into financial services and further empower merchants with business loans and credit lines to turbocharge their growth, Nag added.

DotPe currently serves over 7.5 million brands including McDonald's, 24 Seven and Taco Bell in its portfolio. Founded in 2020, DotPe's merchant-base has grown over 3X since launch.

The start-up provides sellers integrated omni-channel solutions to run, manage and grow their business.

Vijay Agicha, Global Head of Strategy and Growth at PayU, said, "We believe in the start-up's potential to fundamentally transform daily operations for businesses in India."

