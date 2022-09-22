Government nod for PLI scheme for Solar PV modules: Power ministry

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday approved the second tranche of the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the development of solar PV modules, with an outlay of Rs 19,500 crore.

It said the PLI for the National Programme on High-Efficiency Solar PV Modules aims to achieve a manufacturing capacity of “Giga Watt (GW)-scale in high-efficiency solar PV modules. The scheme will help produce import substitution of nearly Rs 1.37 lakh crore and also provide an impetus to research and development to achieve higher efficiencies in solar PV Modules, the government added.

“Solar PV manufacturers will be selected through a transparent selection process. PLI will be disbursed for 5 years post commissioning of solar PV manufacturing plants on sales of high-efficiency solar PV modules from the domestic market,” said the power ministry in a statement.

The ministry believes, with this PLI scheme, about 65,000 MW per annum manufacturing capacity of fully and partially integrated solar PV modules would be installed in the country. Also, the scheme will bring a direct investment of nearly Rs 94,000 crore direct investment, about 1,95,000 and indirect employment of around 7,80,000 persons.

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday approved the second tranche of the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the development of solar PV modules, with an outlay of Rs 19,500 crore. It said the PLI for the National Programme on High-Efficiency Solar PV Modules aims to achieve a manufacturing capacity of “Giga Watt (GW)-scale in high-efficiency solar PV modules. The scheme will help produce import substitution of nearly Rs 1.37 lakh crore and also provide an impetus to research and development to achieve higher efficiencies in solar PV Modules, the government added. “Solar PV manufacturers will be selected through a transparent selection process. PLI will be disbursed for 5 years post commissioning of solar PV manufacturing plants on sales of high-efficiency solar PV modules from the domestic market,” said the power ministry in a statement. The ministry believes, with this PLI scheme, about 65,000 MW per annum manufacturing capacity of fully and partially integrated solar PV modules would be installed in the country. Also, the scheme will bring a direct investment of nearly Rs 94,000 crore direct investment, about 1,95,000 and indirect employment of around 7,80,000 persons.