Pharma retail chain Apollo Pharmacy opens 5,000th store in Chennai

Apollo Pharmacy, India’s largest omnichannel pharmacy retailer, has hit yet another milestone with the opening of its 5,000th store in India.

Published: 22nd September 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Apollo Pharmacy, India’s largest omnichannel pharmacy retailer, has hit yet another milestone with the opening of its 5,000th store in India. The new store in Chennai opened at Perungudi, OMR Road, Chennai. 

Speaking on the occasion, Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, said the launch of the 5000th store cemented Apollo Pharmacy’s number one position in the organised retail pharmacy sector with its distinct Omni retail model.

“There is immense potential in the retail pharmacy sector and we are well-poised to become the first choice for consumers looking for a trusted health and wellness partner. Over 60 crore Indians today have physical access to an Apollo Pharmacy. We serve nearly 7 lakh consumers every single day, a number we intend to take to 10 lakhs in the future,” she said.  

The 5000th store at OMR Road Chennai will offer services like audiology and optometry. The pharmacy also has a kiosk where consumers can get vitals checked instantly, book a private video consultation with a doctor and order lab tests for home collection. Apollo Pharmacy has over 50 per cent market share amongst India’s organised pharmacies.

Speaking at the occasion, P Jayakumar, CEO, of Apollo Pharmacies Ltd. Said: “We will continue to bring health essentials within everyone’s reach with a target of 10,000 brick and mortar stores across India.” 

