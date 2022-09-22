Wipro head gets hate mails after sacking 300 moonlighting employees

By Online Desk

Wipro chairman Rishad Premji has been reportedly receiving 'hate mails' soon after he cracked the whip on moonlighting employees. However, he affirmed that he stood by what he said.

Rishad Premji on Wednesday revealed the firm had found 300 employees working for one of its competitors and that the services of these employees have been terminated. Wipro in a statement confirmed the termination.

Speaking at the All India Management Association’s National Management Convention, Premji said the reality is that there are people today working for Wipro and working directly for one of its competitors. Moonlighting is having a second job secretively. As part of transparency, individuals can have candid and open conversations about playing in a band or working on a project over the weekend, the agency has quoted Premji.

The Wipro chairman was reportedly the first person to talk about moonlighting in the tech industry. He has called moonlighting in the tech industry as ‘cheating -- plain and simple’.

Infosys recently sent an email to its employees saying dual employment is not permitted and violation of this could lead to termination of the employment.

Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani recently tweeted, “My thoughts on the trending ‘M word’... It’s necessary to keep changing with the times, and as always, I welcome disruption in the ways we work.” Meanwhile, the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) is gearing up for a legal battle against illegal clauses mentioned in the offer letter of IT sector employees.

