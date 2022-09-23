33 per cent of CY22 phone sales likely be this festive season

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The upcoming festive season is turning out to be a boon for smartphone makers, as 33 per cent of the 2022 smartphone sales are expected to happen in this season. Consumers have shown a lukewarm response to smartphone buying so far this year due to rising inflation, but the festive season will boost the sale, say, analysts.

“Festive season gives consumers a good chance to buy at discounted prices, especially in the premium segment. We see 1 out of 3 smartphones sold in 2022, will be during the festive season and 1 of the 3 smartphones sold during the festive season will be a 5G smartphone,” said Faisal Kawoosa, founder and chief analyst at researcher TechARC.

Sharing the same view, Prabhu Ram, head - of Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, said with 5G rollouts around the corner, 5G premium smartphones and 5G value-for-money smartphones will be on top of the consumer purchase consideration list in this festival season.

As per Counterpoint Research, this festive season smartphone sales will account for nearly USD 7.7 billion, the highest ever. However, the research also estimated a 9% year-on-year decline in terms of unit sales.

In terms of the smartphone category, Prabhu Ram believes, there will be healthy sales of the value-for-money smartphones in the range of Rs 7,000 to Rs 24,999.

A report by TechArc reads nearly 38 per cent of volume sales are likely to comprise premium 5G smartphones in the Rs 25,000- Rs 50,000 price range, in the luxury segment it will be Rs 50,000 or above.

